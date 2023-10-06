Ali Fazal calls OTT platforms a ‘disruptor’

Ali Fazal opened up about OTT platforms being a ‘disruptor’.

Speaking at the ‘India Today Conclave 2023’, Fazal opened up about the time when he was offered ‘Mirzapur’: “At the time when I was offered, there weren’t many shows happening. But I have had the fortune to do my work on the other side of the world. I saw it coming. I saw the model working. I know a lot of known directors who asked me not to be a part of ‘Mirzapur’.”

“The OTT model had been done in the West. So yeah, it’s definitely a disruptor. We love our theatres and I always do a film that is going to be out there,” he added.

The actor was asked, “Do you believe Indian filmmakers are as effective in their storytelling abilities as foreign filmmakers, even in the spy genre?” Fazal replied, “Yes. I don’t want to toot my own horn, but this is on par with any other film. Even in the West, we have seen very few spy films or shows.”