Alec Baldwin thanks supporters after the early end of trial

Alec Baldwin made his first public comments to thank his supporters on Saturday after the stunning early end to his involuntary manslaughter trial.

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” Baldwin said in a brief ‘Instagram’ post that accompanied a photo of him sitting in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, courtroom. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

The actor wept a day earlier when Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case three days into the trial and said that he couldn’t be criminally charged again in the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Neither he nor his lawyers spoke to reporters as he left the courthouse.

The evidence that sank the case was ammunition that was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff's office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins’ killing. Prosecutors said that they deemed the ammunition unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin’s lawyers alleged that they ‘buried’ it and filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The judge said that the withholding of the evidence tainted the ‘fundamental fairness’ of the trial of the 66-year-old Baldwin, who could have gotten 18 months in prison if he were convicted.