Alaya F never wanted to be a part of acting world

As ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ recently marked its fourth anniversary, a conversation with Alaya F offered insights into her journey in the film industry.

The actor, daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, shared that acting was never part of her initial plans. In an interview with a leading media house, Alaya revealed her initial reluctance towards acting, expressing how she actively avoided it despite her family’s connection to the industry.

She admitted that she saw her family in the industry and she was like, ‘I want to do anything but this. I didn't want to do this, no matter what’.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ in 2020 and during the interview, she disclosed that her original aspiration was to become a director. However, her perspective shifted during a directing class that included an acting component. Reflecting on this realisation, she said, “That’s when she was like, ‘My God, me running away from it was actually really so much. And, you know, I could memorise lines really quickly’ and I was like, ‘I have an actual skill also at this’.”

Revealing her application to an acting school during a summer break, Alaya shared her five-year plan with her family after securing admission. She explained that she recorded two scenes because they had to send them for an audition. They had to send a few essays and transcripts and all of that. And she sent everything in. When she got in, she went to her parents and said, ‘Okay. I wanted to be an actor, but I made a full plan’. She got into university and she had her five-year plan with her.”

Alaya, known for choosing different roles, discussed her ambition to reach a broader audience in 2024 and explore mass commercial projects. Reflecting on her debut in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan, she regarded it as one of the best decisions she ever made. Despite facing a three-year gap due to the pandemic between her films, Alaya remains grateful for the highs and lows of her career, focusing on her dedication to making the most of every opportunity.