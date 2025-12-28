Akshaye Khanna lives his life on his terms: Arshad Warsi

Akshaye Khanna has been garnering widespread praise for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s spy actioner ‘Dhurandhar’. Several viewers have remarked that his portrayal at times even overshadows that of the film’s lead, played by Ranveer Singh. Most recently, Arshad Warsi also spoke about Akshaye’s compelling performance in the film.

Arshad and Akshaye have worked together in two films, ‘Hulchul’ (2004) and ‘Short Kut’ (2009). During a conversation with ‘Lallantop’, Arshad shared his thoughts about Akshaye and said, “Akshaye is a very serious guy. He has been a brilliant actor before; there was no doubt about that, but he likes to stay in his own world. He doesn’t care about anybody. He lives his life on his terms and doesn’t get bothered by who thinks what about him. He has no PR or anybody right from day one, and he has been like this all his life.”

2025 has been a great year for both Akshaye Khanna and Arshad Warsi. While Akshaye is being praised for his performance in ‘Dhurandhar’, Arshad was lauded for his turn as Gafoor in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ earlier this year. On Saturday, Akshaye made headlines after he made an exit from ‘Drishyam 3’. The film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has also sent him a legal notice for the same.