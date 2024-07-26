Akshay takes a dig at those accusing him of doing four films in a year

Akshay Kumar is always known for doing around three to four films a year while the Khans are seen just doing two films in a year. Akshay is also known to wrap up his films quite soon in a start-to-finish schedule as he’s also known to be the most punctual on set. This leads to many people accusing the actor of doing so many movies in a year.

The actor recently gave a befitting reply to those who say so.

Akshay said during a conversation with Ghazal Alagh on ‘YouTube’, “They say to me, ‘Why does he do four films a year? ‘He should do just one film’. Okay, so I do one film, but what will I do for the rest of the days? Should I come to your house? Remember, lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment and this is happening. If someone is getting work, let them do it.”

Recently, the actor also opened up on the failure of his recent movies, including ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff. The actor reacted to it during a chat with ‘Forbes India’ and said, “Behind every film, there is a lot of blood, sweat and passion that goes in. It is heartbreaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career.”