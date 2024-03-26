Akshay Oberoi talks about the significance of doing cameos

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi recently talked about the importance of cameo roles in the film industry.

The actor believes that each character serves a purpose in advancing the storyline.

In his own career, Akshay has often portrayed cameo roles, acknowledging their significance in contributing to the larger story.

“Every role, regardless of its size, holds the power to make a meaningful impact on the audience. While I have often taken on cameo roles, I believe that each character serves a purpose in advancing the storyline and enriching the overall cinematic experience,” he said.

Akshay, whose latest release is the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’, made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama ‘American Chai’. He played his first leading role in ‘Isi Life Mein’.

The actor was then seen starring in films such as ‘Pizza’, ‘Piku’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Kaalakaandi’, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Gaslight’ to name a few. He will next be seen in ‘Dil Hai Gray’.