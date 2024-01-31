Akshay Oberoi expresses his profound admiration for Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Oberoi, who played the pivotal role of Basheer Khan in Siddharth Anand’s latest film ‘Fighter’, recently shared insights into his experience of working alongside Hrithik Roshan and addressed the criticism the film has faced.

In an interview with a leading media house, Akshay Oberoi expressed his profound admiration for Hrithik, stating that the Bollywood star was the inspiration behind his journey into acting and dancing.

Recalling the impactful moment when he decided to pursue acting after watching ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ at the age of 15, Akshay Oberoi highlighted the surreal experience of dancing with Hrithik in ‘Fighter’. He shared, “My heart was beating faster.”

The actor emphasised the significance of Hrithik’s influence on his career and two decades later, they collaborated on the same project.

Speaking about the camaraderie among the ‘Fighter’ cast, which includes Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi described it as a stroke of luck. He explained that the bond among the actors developed organically during the shoot, creating an atmosphere of warmth, love and mutual affection. They felt a shared responsibility to portray the Indian Air Force accurately on-screen, fostering a strong connection between them.

Addressing the criticism faced by ‘Fighter’, Akshay Oberoi expressed disappointment and emphasised that the film revolves around real incidents, particularly the portrayal of the Indian Air Force and the associated strikes. He acknowledged the human tendency to focus on negativity but also urged audiences to consider the film’s broader context and the efforts invested in authentically representing historical events.