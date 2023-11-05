Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is back for action in 'Singham Again'!

On the second anniversary of Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster ‘Sooryavanshi’, Rohit Shetty most recently unveiled a new poster featuring the Bollywood superstar in his upcoming film, ‘Singham Again’. Both films are a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

In the poster, Akshay, looking dapper in an all-black outfit, is shown jumping from a helicopter while holding guns in both hands. Sharing the poster, Rohit wrote, “In ‘Singham Again’, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is - Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete two years of ‘Sooryavanshi’, Veer Sooryavanshi joins the battle with Singham.”

Kumar also shared the same poster and wrote, “ ‘Aila re aila, Sooryavanshi aila’. Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready?”

Rohit Shetty has created a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his major films: ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively. These three superstars will now unite in ‘Singham Again’.