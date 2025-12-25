Akshay Kumar wraps up ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced that he has completed filming for his upcoming movie, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, which is slated to release next year.

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is the third part in the ‘Welcome’ franchise, which was released in 2007 with Akshay Kumar in the lead. The second movie, ‘Welcome Back’, came out in 2015 and it starred John Abraham. Both movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

The upcoming movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Kumar took to ‘Instagram’ to share the update about the film and extended Christmas wishes to his fans.

“Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big… None of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang,” the actor captioned the video clip, which features the

Kumar added, “Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026. #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3.”

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Puneet Issar.

Presented by ‘Base Industries Group’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah.