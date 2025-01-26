Akshay Kumar wants to unite Bollywood

Akshay Kumar started his career in movies in the early 1990s and has witnessed many ups and downs but in the last few years, he has often spoken about the changing times in the Hindi film industry. In a chat with ‘IMDb’ for the promotions of his latest film ‘Sky Force’, the actor said that the film industry lacks unity despite being a family. In the chat, Akshay was accompanied by his co-actor Veer Pahariya and Veer, like a curious junior, asked Akshay about his career in Bollywood.

One of the many questions that Veer asked Akshay was, “Is there anything about movies or Bollywood that you would like to change?” To this, Akshay quickly replied, “If I get a chance to change anything about our industry, then I would like to bring more unity to our industry.”

He explained, “We are like a family but sometimes, I feel we work in isolation. We just become separate. If we come together, support each other, celebrate each other’s successes and tackle challenges together to find solutions… If we come together as a collective force that will create a lot of good impact on others also and the industry.”

Previously, speaking with a leading media house, Ajay Devgn said something similar. He was accompanied by Akshay on that stage. “I really appreciate how the people in the south industries come together and stand for each other as an industry, which, honestly speaking, we lack in the Mumbai film industry. I always want that to happen.