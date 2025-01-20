Akshay Kumar unveils his first look from ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is making his Telugu cinema debut with the mythological film ‘Kannappa’, where he will portray Lord Shiva. Sharing his excitement, the actor revealed his first ‘Kannappa’ look on ‘Instagram’, featuring him holding a ‘trishul’ and ‘damru’.

The poster announces, ‘Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva’ alongside the line, ‘The Supreme Lord who rules over the three worlds surrenders himself to pure devotion.’

In his caption, Akshay expressed his gratitude for the role, writing, “Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for ‘Kannappa’. Honoured to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!”

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, ‘Kannappa’ is inspired by the legendary story of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda and Kajal Aggarwal. Notable stars like Mohanlal and Prabhas are also part of the project. The film is ready to hit theatres on April 25.

Akshay Kumar’s association with Lord Shiva isn’t new. In 2023, he played a messenger of the deity in ‘OMG 2’, a spiritual sequel to ‘OMG: Oh My God!’. The film explores the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout man who seeks justice for his son after a controversial school expulsion. Akshay’s role as Lord Shiva’s messenger added a divine touch to the courtroom drama.