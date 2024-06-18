Akshay Kumar shines as Vir Mhatre in ‘Sarfira’ trailer

Akshay Kumar’s collaboration with critically acclaimed director Sudha Kongara for ‘Sarfira’, the official Hindi remake of Suriya’s acclaimed film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, has already generated considerable buzz.

To keep the excitement going, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer for the film. The two-minute-thirty-second clip gave a sneak peek into the life of Vir Mhatre, an ordinary man with an extraordinary dream to make flying affordable for everyone. It also showed a glimpse of superstar Suriya’s stylish appearance in the trailer.

In the trailer, Akshay could be seen approaching politicians and businessmen with his idea to make his dream come true. The trailer also has a powerful monologue, where Akshay Kumar could be heard saying, “Main aam aadmi ke liye cost nahi, caste barrier bhi todna chahta hoon.”

Recently, the makers dropped the first poster of the film on social media. Akshay Kumar took to his ‘Instagram’ handle and shared the poster. “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film and an opportunity of a lifetime! The ‘Sarfira’ trailer out on June 18. Catch ‘Sarfira’ on July 12, only in cinemas.”

The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. The story is crafted by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogue penned by Pooja Tolani.