Akshay Kumar recounts his near-death experience

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar recently opened up about a harrowing incident that occurred during the filming of his 2009 movie ‘Blue’, where a dangerous underwater stunt turned potentially life-threatening.

In a revealing interview with a leading media house, the actor shared the spine-chilling details of an underwater mishap that could have had tragic consequences.

While shooting a high-risk sequence without oxygen tanks, Akshay hit his head on a sunken ship, causing significant bleeding underwater. The actor, who is known for performing his stunts, found himself in a precarious situation 150 feet below the surface, surrounded by sharks. Akshay admitted, “I could’ve been dead. I could’ve been eaten by one of the sharks.”

Recalling the intense moment, Akshay described how panic ensued after the accident, attracting a group of 40–45 sharks. Two of them, drawn by the scent of blood, approached the actor. However, Akshay displayed remarkable composure, swimming to the surface despite the peril. Hollywood’s renowned underwater cinematography specialists Pete Zuccarini and James Bomalick of ‘Indiana Jones’ fame were part of the team during the filming of ‘Blue’.

Reflecting on the incident, Akshay admitted that the immediate danger didn’t register at the moment, but upon reflection, he realised the gravity of the situation. He emphasised that sharks pose a threat only when they feel threatened themselves.

‘Blue’, touted as the most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, boasted a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Zayed Khan and Katrina Kaif.