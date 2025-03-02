Akshay Kumar, Prabhas & Mohanlal unite for mythological tale ‘Kannappa’

The wait is finally over. The much-anticipated teaser of ‘Kannappa’ is here and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. This larger-than-life retelling of the legendary devotee’s journey promises stunning visuals, intense action and a power-packed cast featuring Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal.

From the very first frame, the teaser sweeps you into a world of action, devotion and high-stakes drama. Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar stuns as Lord Shiva himself, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas makes an entry as Rudra, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience. The teaser also features glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, adding to the film’s star power.

With a thunderous background score and breathtaking cinematography, ‘Kannappa’ teases an emotional yet action-packed ride that blends mythology with stunning visual effects. The action sequences, combined with powerful dialogues and emotional beats, hint at a spectacle that will leave audiences spellbound when the film hits the big screen.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh expressed his vision for the film. “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’,” he said.

Vishnu Manchu, who has been passionately working on ‘Kannappa’ for over a decade, added, “This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast. The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love and I believe ‘Kannappa’ will leave a lasting impact.”