'Akshay Kumar is one of the strongest pillars of our industry'

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were engaged briefly in the 1990s, but the couple fell apart and went their separate ways. After moving on many years ago, they appear to now be comfortable talking about each other publicly.

In a recent interview, Raveena shared that she still shares a friendship with Akshay and called him ‘one of the strongest pillars’ of the film industry. In the same interview, she also spoke about her friendship with Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa and Akshay also dated in the 1990s.

“Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry,” Raveena told a news portal.

When asked about her friendship with Shilpa, Raveena said that the two ‘have become close friends’.

She added, “There are things that have bonded us together. Some experiences have bonded us together. Shamita and Shilpa have been close friends of my husband, Anil Thadani. We keep sharing our good times and bad times together.”

Earlier this month, Raveena presented Akshay with a style award in Mumbai and the two also hugged on stage.

In an earlier interview with another leading media house, Raveena had opened up about her ‘broken engagement’ with Akshay.

“We were a hit pair during ‘Mohra’ and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet and chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in college, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head and I don’t know why. Everyone moves on. People divorce and they move on. What’s the big deal?” Tandon added.

Raveena and Akshay worked together in films such as ‘Mohra’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Barood’ and others.