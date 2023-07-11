Akshay Kumar channels Lord Shiva in teaser for ‘OMG 2’

Akshay Kumar is back, but this time as someone like Lord Shiva, in his upcoming film ‘Oh My God 2’. He shared the teaser on ‘Instagram’ and captioned it, ‘Rakh vishwas (have faith)’. It shows him in a shirtless avatar with long dreadlocks and ash smeared on his forehead as he channels Lord Shiva for his devotee, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

While the original ‘Oh My God’ revolved around Paresh Rawal, who played an atheist; ‘OMG 2’ has Pankaj Tripathi, a believer in Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The teaser opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s voiceover, as he could be heard saying that a human being can give proof of God’s existence by being either a believer or his absence by being an atheist, but God always comes to the rescue of a person in need.

It begins with a mention of Paresh’s story in the first instalment and goes on to show how Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Sharan Mudgal worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication and gives glimpses of how his family suffers a tragedy. There is also a glimpse of a child dying by suicide under a train.

There is, however, no glimpse of Yami Gautam, who plays a lawyer in the film. Directed by Amit Rai, ‘Oh My God 2’ is a sequel to the original, in which Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.