Akshay Kumar calls Rani Mukerji a goddess of acting

Akshay Kumar has joined the chorus of praise for Rani Mukerji’s latest release, ‘Mardaani 3’, calling her a ‘goddess of acting’ and urging audiences to watch the film in theatres. The hard-hitting cop drama hit cinemas on January 30 and opened to strong word of mouth. Soon after its release, the film began receiving reactions beyond audience reviews, with several prominent names from the industry weighing in. Their comments have helped amplify the buzz around the film during its crucial opening phase.

According to coverage by ‘News18 Showsha’, Akshay shared his reaction on social media shortly after watching the film. Praising Rani Mukerji’s performance, he wrote, “Go watch the ‘Goddess’ of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it. I loved it. Don’t miss it!” The endorsement has further fuelled interest in the third instalment of the franchise.

‘Mardaani 3’ marks Rani Mukerji’s return as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the tough and unyielding police officer she first portrayed in 2014. Over the years, the role has become one of the most recognisable characters of her career. In the new film, she once again steps into uniform, taking on crime with a sharp edge and emotional depth.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta, with Aditya Chopra producing under the ‘Yash Raj Films’ banner. Alongside Rani Mukerji, the cast includes Mallika Prasad as the primary antagonist and Janaki Bodiwala in a key supporting role. Staying true to the franchise’s legacy, the story continues to address social issues while keeping its central character firmly in focus.