Akshay Kumar bets high on his new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said ‘Dhurandhar’ is a great film that appeals to adults, while his upcoming film ‘Bhoot Bangla’ is for both children and families.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, the second part of Aditya Dhar’s spy drama, featuring Ranveer Singh, has become a box office sensation since its release four days ago. It has already amassed Rs 761 crore at the box office and is expected to soon race past the figure of Rs 1,000 crore.

‘Bhoot Bangla’, a horror-comedy, releases in cinemas on April 10 and both Akshay and Priyadarshan have high hopes for the movie. When asked whether it was a conscious decision to bring out a light-hearted movie at a time when action and violent movies are ruling the box office, Akshay said their decision was not dictated by any trend.

“There are different kinds of films being made. ‘Dhurandhar’ is a great film. I’ve seen it. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is a different film. ‘Dhurandhar’ is an adult film. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn’t look at what the current trend is; we rather looked at whether the story was good or not and accordingly we made this film. We never thought about the trend,” Kumar told PTI.

Priyadarshan, who has worked with Akshay on ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’, said audience flocking to watch ‘Border 2’ and ‘Dhurandhar’, will need a break. “Films like ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Border 2’, all are doing extremely well and all of a sudden, when you take a break and do something different and great. People who watch films like ‘Dhurandhar’ can also enjoy it,” he said.

Priyadarshan said the ‘area of exploitation’ is larger in such movies than that of action films because it appeals to a universal audience. “I think our area of exploitation is bigger and people like to see different things. That is our biggest plus point with ‘Bhooth Bangla’. Moreover, this is a pure entertainment and a fun film; it isn’t as intense as ‘Border’ or ‘Dhurandhar’. People enjoy every kind of film. I believe as long as the film is holding the attention and interest of people, every film will work.”

Presented by ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’, a division of ‘Balaji Telefilms Ltd’, in association with ‘Cape of Good Films’, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.