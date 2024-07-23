Akshay Kumar admits to being ‘more mindful’ of film choices

Akshay Kumar has had a notable career in Bollywood since his debut in 1991, experiencing both highs and lows. Recently, several of his films, including the latest release ‘Sarfira’, have underperformed at the box office. He is set to appear next in Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and fans are hopeful it will be a comeback movie for the actor, which will do good at the box office.

In a recent interview, Kumar discussed how audience preferences are changing and mentioned he is now more careful about his film choices.

In an interview with ‘Forbes India’, Akshay Kumar emphasised the importance of choosing entertaining and unique projects that resonate with current times. He noted that it’s crucial to find stories that connect deeply with the audience and provide an experience worth the trip to the theater.

Talking about his greatest strength over his three-decade career, Akshay highlighted his discipline and work ethic. He shared that he adheres to a strict timetable for sleeping, eating and working. Additionally, he emphasised that staying fit both physically and mentally has been key to his longevity in the industry.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s latest film was Sudha Kongara’s ‘Sarfira’. This Hindi remake of the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ (2020), which starred Suriya, features Akshay in the role of Vir Mhatre. In the film, Vir Mhatre works to make his dream of starting a low-cost airline a reality while dealing with opposition from rival airline owners who threaten his business and the safety of his passengers.

Kumar will be next seen in the film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ alongside Taapsee Pannu, Aparshakti Khurana, Vaani Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15. He’ll also appear in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, directed by Subhash Kapoor, alongside Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.