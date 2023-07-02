Ajay Devgn's action-adventure film to release on February 9, 2024

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn's next action-adventure film, marking the acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, will release in theatres countrywide on February 9, 2024.

The untitled project is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, a press note from the makers read.

The details of the movie's plot are under wraps.

Devgn's most recent movie was "Bholaa", co-starring Tabu. He is currently awaiting the release of sports drama "Maidaan".

Kapoor, whose filmography includes films "Rock On!!", "Kai Po Che", "Kedarnath", "Fitoor", most recently directed "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.