Ajay Devgn to have five Bollywood releases this year

Ajay Devgn is set to create a blockbuster in 2024 with a record-breaking five film releases. After a quiet 2023 with just one release, ‘Bholaa’, the actor is gearing up for an action-packed year, revealing his first three films within 50 days.

Kicking off the year, Devgn will showcase his supernatural side in ‘Shaitaan’, a Vikas Bahl directorial featuring Jyotikha and R Madhavan alongside him. The eerie teaser poster has already been revealed, building anticipation for its release on March 8.

Following closely is the much-anticipated ‘Maidaan’, a period sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, known for ‘Badhaai Ho’ (2018). Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and ‘Zee Studios’, the film explores the golden era of Indian football between 1952 and 1962, with Devgan essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. ‘Maidaan’ is slated for a worldwide release on Eid, in the second week of April.

Adding more excitement to Independence Day, Ajay will reprise his iconic role as Singham in ‘Singham Again’, a Rohit Shetty action entertainer boasting a star-studded cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

Closing the year on a powerful note, Devgn will present ‘Raid 2’, which commenced filming earlier this month. Set to hit cinemas on November 15, the Raj Kumar Gupta-directed film stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.

For an actor of Devgn’s stature, achieving five film releases in a single year is a rare feat, especially in today’s cinematic landscape. However, this isn’t the first time he has embraced such a schedule. In 1993, during his third year in the industry, he featured in eight releases. In 2005, he once again delivered eight films. With a history of multiple releases in a year, including seven in 2003 and six in 2010, the actor remains a force to be reckoned with in the Bollywood film industry.