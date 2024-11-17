Ajay Devgn slams Bollywood’s ‘lack of unity’

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are currently revelling in the massive success of director Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, which marks their return as iconic cops Bajirao Singham and Veer Sooryavanshi, respectively. The film’s triumph comes as a much-needed win for Akshay, who had been struggling at the box office for some time, with all three of his previous releases this year - ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Sarfira’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ - bombing. The failure of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ also sparked controversies and heated debates about star remuneration and the soaring costs of maintaining their entourages.

The two stars recently addressed the topic of actors’ salaries, with Akshay revealing that often, ‘we don’t get any money’. Speaking at the ‘Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024’, they were asked whether inflated budgets were due to star fees. In response, Ajay said, “The actors charge according to scripts, films and projects. And most of us are charging according to recoveries.”

“I agree with most of what Ajay said. If we sign a film today, we don’t charge anything; we just take a stake. If it works, we get a share in the profit, but if it doesn’t, we don’t get any money,” Akshay said while explaining that this arrangement ensures that actors share the risk with producers, making the system fairer. “Sometimes, there is no share, either. Then you have to let go of the price. That’s also passion,” he added.

During the summit, Ajay also tore into the B-Town for the lack of camaraderie among its members. In response to a query on the difference between Bollywood and South film industries, Ajay said that there was a clear lack of unity in Bollywood. When Akshay said, “I agree that we don’t have much unity. I don’t know what Ajay thinks,” the ‘Singham’ star added, “That’s what I think and that’s what I keep discussing. It’s not about openings, which are a different story together, as a lot of things come into play. But I really appreciate how the people in the south industries come together and stand for each other as an industry, which, honestly speaking, we lack in the Mumbai film industry. I always want that to happen.”