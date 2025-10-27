Ajay Devgn says he used to drink ‘quite a bit’ earlier

Ajay Devgn loves to have his malt every day, but claims that he doesn’t go beyond one or two glasses of 30 ml anymore. That’s quite a progress from his earlier days when he was quite a heavy drinker. The actor even became sober for a month after going to a wellness spa before switching from vodka to malt and heavy drinking to 1-2 glasses a day.

“Being very honest, I don’t hide what I do. I used to drink quite a bit. And I’d reached a point where I could tell people that alcohol isn’t for those who don’t drink at all. It’s fine for people who drink in limitations. So, I was somewhere more than where I should have been. So, I went to a wellness spa and stopped drinking,” Devgn told SCREEN recently.

While he initially consumed vodka copiously, he’s now switched to malt. “At that time, I didn’t use to have malt at all. Now, I’ve started enjoying my malt. It’s like not even drinking for me. It’s like a routine that calms and relaxes you. It’s just 30 ml with your food, maybe two 30 ml, but I’ve never crossed that limit since. It’s practically like not drinking, but you just enjoy it,” added Devgn. The malt Devgn consumes now is of a premium, limited-edition quality, as a bottle costs somewhere around Rs 60,000.

Last year, on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Devgn revealed how he has a ‘problem’ - where he doesn’t get high irrespective of how much alcohol he’s consumed. “I have a problem. No matter how much you make me drink, I don’t get high after that,” said Devgn.

“Whoever drinks, he should be happy after drinking. Otherwise, he shouldn’t drink. I come across such people who either get aggressive or boring after drinking; they bore me a lot. I can’t handle that,” Devgn added. On the same podcast, he revealed he began drinking at the age of 14, thanks to peer pressure.