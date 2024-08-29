Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet reunite in Punjab for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Rakul Preet Singh is set to reprise her role in the eagerly awaited sequel ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, following the success of the first instalment. After kick-starting the shoot for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, Ajay Devgn will reunite with Rakul for this highly anticipated project. The original film, which also starred Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill in prominent roles, was a significant commercial success and set the stage for an exciting sequel.

In the first ‘De De Pyaar De’, Rakul Preet and Devgn’s on-screen pairing was a standout. Rakul’s portrayal of the lively Ayesha and Ajay’s role as the middle-aged Ashish created a fun and engaging chemistry. Their interactions blended romance and comedy, making for a delightful and memorable cinematic experience that resonated with audiences.

A source close to the production team for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ said, “As of now, the production is busy preparing for a 45-50 day schedule in some beautiful and rustic locations in Punjab. While Madhavan, Rakul and the other cast and crew members leave next month for Punjab, Ajay Devgn will be joining after his ‘Son of Sardar 2’ schedule which is being filmed in the United Kingdom.”

The sequel introduces R Madhavan as Rakul’s father, promising an engaging battle of wits between him and Devgn’s character, Ashish. ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is slated for release in the summer of 2025.