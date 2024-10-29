Ajay Devgn has a ‘wicked sense of humour’: Arshad Warsi

‘Golmaal’, directed by Rohit Shetty, is considered to be one of the most entertaining movies of his career. The 2006 film is beloved for its ensemble star cast, slapstick comedy scenes and humorous dialogues.

Arshad Warsi recently revealed that Ajay Devgn, his co-star in ‘Golmaal’, has a ‘wicked sense of humour’. He also disclosed how the movie’s famous ‘Black’ scene was improvised.

During a recent interview with ‘Mashable India’, Arshad remembered the ‘Black’ scene in ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’. He disclosed that the improvised sequence wasn’t written in the script. “I had great fun on the sets. Ajay Devgn has a wicked sense of humour. We kind of started doing this madness. I was cracking up on ‘barf padne wali hai’. It’s great fun doing this nonsense. I love it,” the actor shared.

The ‘Munna Bhai’ star further disclosed that the sequence was written by the writer on the ‘Golmaal’ sets. He added that he and his co-star Ajay performed the scene as they did. The hilarious sequence also featured actor Manoj Joshi.

The main cast of ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' included Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn. They portrayed Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky, four pals who were entangled in amusing circumstances. Rimi Sen, Sanjay Mishra, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Mukherjee and Mukesh Tiwari were also featured in the 2006 movie.

‘Golmaal Returns’, ‘Golmaal 3’ and ‘Golmaal Again’ are the three subsequent films in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal’ franchise. The fifth movie in this series, ‘Golmaal 5’, is currently under development. The 2018 ‘Simmba’ song ‘Aankh Marey’ served as a teaser for the upcoming movie.