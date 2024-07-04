‘Ajay Devgn always wanted to be a director, not an actor’

Tabu and Ajay Devgn share a long-standing relationship, having worked together in 10 films and known each other since their early teens. She recently opened up about their unique bond and revealed Devgn’s original ambition was to become a filmmaker.

The ‘Crew’ star told a leading media house that Ajay had always been passionate about cinema and initially wanted to be a director, not an actor.

She mentioned that he used to make short films and that this early connection formed the basis of their comfortable working relationship. She emphasised that knowing him before they both got into acting contributed to the ease and comfort, she felt with him.

Tabu reminisced about their early days, stating that they had known each other since they were around 12 or 13 years old. She further said in the interview that Ajay was her brother’s childhood friend and they grew up together, which made their relationship different from her relationships with other male co-stars. She noted that this unique bond stemmed from knowing him outside the film industry.

Tabu highlighted Devgn’s personality, mentioning that he never demanded her to be someone else and that he respected her space. She appreciated his unconditional support and indulgence, stating that he never stopped working with her. She shared that producers and filmmakers would often ask Ajay to talk to her if there were any issues, but he never tried to influence her decisions.

She concluded by acknowledging Devgn’s respect for her space and decisions, which she found admirable. She expressed her gratitude for his support and the unique relationship they shared.

Tabu and Ajay will soon be seen in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, which was initially scheduled for a July 5 release, but it has been postponed to a later date. Despite the delay, there is high anticipation for the film due to the history and chemistry between Tabu and Ajay Devgn.