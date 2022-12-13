Ajay Devgn Addresses 'Runway 34' & Lukewarm Response At The Box Office

In a new interview, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn addressed his film 'Runway 34' and its lukewarm response at the box office. Reflecting on the film's second chance on the OTT platform, the actor believes that he has not let his audience down with the film. The film is directed by Ajay under his production house, 'Ajay Devgn FFilms'.

'Runway 34' stars Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. It narrates the story of a botched flight landing and the subsequent investigation against the pilots responsible for it. The film earned just Rs 3 crore on its opening day and reports claimed that it became the lowest opening day for Ajay Devgn since his 2010 film 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge'. The film also received mixed reviews from critics and later found its way to OTT.

When asked Ajay if he considers options for a re-release of a film after 'Runway 34', he told a leading daily, "Runway 34's stupendous run on OTT and the compliments that followed made me feel partly vindicated. I was happy that, as a filmmaker, I had not failed my audience completely. I wish it had got a good run at the box office. Like I said in my earlier reply, the box office does matter. However, I would not consider, at least not at this stage, trying to re-release 'Runway 34' in theatres. Never say never it is said. So, who knows."

Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of 'Drishyam 2' at the box office. Talking about it, he also added during the conversation: "The box office of a film is gratifying. I am happy that 'Drishyam 2' continues to surpass expectations at the ticket windows in India and overseas. Frankly, I am happy as much for myself as the people who made this film - (Abhishek Pathak, director) Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, Rockstar DSP (music director) and all the other co-actors and technicians, but I am also rejoicing for the film industry because we are going through a trying phase. We need films, (being altruistic), all films to collect money because we need to keep the film economy running. Post-pandemic, there have been sporadic hits. This is a worrying thing for us as an industry."