‘Aishwarya Rai told me that I remind her of Amitabh Bachchan’

Sonu Sood and Aishwarya Rai played on-screen siblings in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’. Sonu played the protective brother who risks getting thrown out of his own kingdom just so he can save his sister, played by Aishwarya. In a recent interview, Sonu recalled his experiences on the film’s set and spoke about an interaction with Aishwarya Rai.

“I remember in the beginning, we were doing a scene and she was talking and she suddenly stopped and she said, ‘You remind me of paa’. She’s sweet and a great co-star. I share a great rapport with the whole family. Abhishek and I have done ‘Yuvaa’ and ‘Happy New Year’. With Amitabh Bachchan, I played his son in ‘Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’. They are great people. You have fun with them,” he told ‘Mashable India’.

During an earlier appearance on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Sonu shared that during his travels to Egypt, he was mistaken for Abhishek. “As soon as I reached Egypt, people there assumed that I was your son. They went like ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Amitabh Bachchan’s son’. So, I got VVIP treatment. They took me out of the line and took me separately. I felt very nice,” he said.

In the same episode, Sonu recalled that he was quite hesitant about pushing Bachchan in a scene in ‘Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’. “Bachchan sir comes to the police station. I’m playing the role of a police officer and I need to push him back and tell him, ‘Nikal jao police station se’. So, I told the director - Puri Jagannadh, with whom I’ve done two to three films - that instead of making me greet him you are making me push him. So, I pushed him back very slowly and Bachchan sir said, ‘Don’t worry. Push me hard’. After gathering a lot of courage, I pushed him and the scene turned out to be nice,” he said.

Sonu Sood will next be seen in his directorial ‘Fateh’.