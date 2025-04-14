Aimee Lou Wood slams ‘mean’ SNL impersonation on her

Los Angeles: ‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood slammed the latest ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode, which made fun of her buck teeth and character in the HBO series, as ‘mean and unfunny’.

The 31-year-old actress, also known for starring in ‘Netflix’ show ‘Sex Education’, shared her take on the latest ‘SNL’ episode on her ‘Instagram Story’. She is parodied by SNL star Sarah Sherman in the comedy show with a prosthetic.

Wood later revealed on ‘Instagram’ that she has received apology from the show “But whilst in honest mood - I did find the ‘SNL’ thing mean and unfunny xo.”

The episode, which was released on April 12, made fun of Wood’s character Chelsea from ‘The White Lotus’ series. There were also jokes on Wood’s teeth.

The actress said she normally doesn’t mind jokes at her expense but what transpired on the show in the name of comedy was different. “I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p*** out off when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature. I understand that’s what ‘SNL’ is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay, end of... Yes, take the piss for sure - that’s what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”