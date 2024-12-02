AI is incredibly destructive, says Cate Blanchett

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Cate Blanchett believes the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) goes beyond just job prospects and possesses the power to ‘totally replace anyone’. The two-time Oscar winner was promoting her upcoming film ‘Rumours’, an apocalyptic comedy about a group of world leaders trapped in a forest.

“I’m less concerned with my job prospects than I am concerned with the impact it’s (AI) going to have on the average person, on old-age pensioners, on people who are already working three jobs to try and be above the poverty line. That’s my concern. I’m worried about us as a species; it’s a much bigger problem,” Blanchett told the ‘BBC’.

The 55-year-old, known for films such as ‘Ocean’s 8’, ‘Blue Jasmine’, ‘The Aviator’ and the ‘Elizabeth’ franchise, said that the discussions around AI were not mainstreamed until the writers’ strike brought it into the public discourse.

“So, I think it’s very real, you can totally replace anyone. Forget whether they’re an actor or not - if you’ve recorded yourself for three or four seconds, your voice can be replicated. I’m looking at these robots and driverless cars and I don't really know what that's bringing anybody. Sometimes, it’s just experimentation for its own sake, which is creativity when you look at it one way. But then it’s also incredibly destructive, which of course, is the other side of creativity,” she added.