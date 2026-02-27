Ahaan Panday to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's film in Mumbai & UK

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for blockbusters like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, is now directing the ‘Saiyaara’ star Ahaan Panday in his untitled next, being produced by ‘Yash Raj Films’.

Ali feels Ahaan has an old-school romantic hero charm that no one else has from his generation of actors.

“What I love about Ahaan is his sincerity. In today’s time, when everything can feel performative and an act, he brings a kind of old-school honesty to his performances, like the romantic heroes we have grown up watching and loving. The camera picks up on that. You can’t act vulnerable on screen; it doesn’t land and he isn’t afraid to be vulnerable, which is incredible,” he said.

According to the director of ‘Bharat’ and ‘Bloody Daddy’, the audiences have connected with Ahaan because he’s not trying to impress them. He’s simply present in the moment.

“There’s a softness to him, but also strength. That balance is what makes people root for him, especially in love stories. I genuinely believe he has the potential to become one of those rare romantic heroes who make you feel something long after the film ends,” said the maker.

Ahaan will start Ali’s film on March 30 in Mumbai and then head to the UK to shoot for about 60 days for this action entertainer that also features a powerhouse young actress, Sharvari, opposite him.

Ali wants the audience to see Ahaan’s romantic hero avatar mixed with the intensity of action, which he feels will be emotionally potent as a viewer. Ali thinks Ahaan has a certain vulnerability that makes him perfect for a genre like this.

“A true romantic hero is not defined by softness... He is defined by emotional intensity and this translates beautifully into action. Romance gives a hero grace. Action gives him fire. When grace and fire meet, it is a potent combination for audiences to see an entirely new side to Ahaan that they haven’t seen. Ahaan has vulnerability in his eyes and that’s what makes an action-romance powerful,” said Ali.