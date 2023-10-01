After Yash Daasguptaa, will Nusrat Jahan make her Hindi film debut?

Her partner, Yash Daasguptaa, is making his Bollywood debut with ‘Yaariyan 2’, which will hit theatres on Durga Puja. Now, Nusrat Jahan’s fans want to see her in a Bollywood movie, too. They want to see Nusrat alongside Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

Nusrat has also responded to the fans and said to act opposite Ranveer, she needs to seek permission from his actor-wife Deepika Padukone first. However, the actor-politician also said how much she adores Ranveer.

A few days ago, Nusrat went back to her childhood days, when she spent time with some schoolchildren. Recently, Nusrat’s name was dragged into an alleged real estate scam. She also appeared before the ED.

Meanwhile, Nusrat and Yash have started their production house and their first movie, ‘Mentaaal’ will be released soon.