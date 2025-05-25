After 25 years, ‘Sasurbari Zindabad’ to re-release on May 30

Twenty-five years ago, a film changed the language of Bengali commercial cinema and elevated an unforgettable on-screen ‘juti’ to iconic status. Yes, we are talking about Haranath Chakraborty’s directorial ‘Sasurbari Zindabad’ starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta. ‘SVF’ has unveiled the 25th anniversary poster of the Bengali film, which will re-release on May 30.

With its vibrant visuals, emotionally charged narrative and ahead-of-its-time treatment, ‘Sasurbari Zindabad’ introduced a fresh cinematic language, one that redefined mainstream Bengali storytelling at the turn of the millennium.

The film also heralded the emergence of one of Bengali cinema’s most iconic on-screen pairs. The Prosenjit-Rituparna pair became an instant cultural sensation, a combination of star power, chemistry and mass appeal that went on to shape the industry for years to come.

“‘Sasurbari Zindabad’ was more than just a film - it was a turning point in Bengali commercial cinema. To see it return to theatres after 25 years is emotional and thrilling. It marked the beginning of an unforgettable journey for Rituparna and me as a screen pair and I hope a new generation discovers its magic,” said Prosenjit.

“This film changed my life. The love it received and the connection it built with the audience was truly special. Watching ‘Sasurbari Zindabad’ come alive again on the big screen is like revisiting a beautiful chapter of Bengali cinema, one filled with colour, romance and soul,” said Rituparna.