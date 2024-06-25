After 23 years, Aftab Shivdasani returns with ‘Kasoor’

On his birthday on Tuesday, actor Aftab Shivdasani announced that he is returning to the big screen with the sequel to ‘Kasoor’, featuring Urvashi Rautela. Now, 23 years later, he is working on a new film with the same title, ‘Kasoor’, which is a romantic horror-drama.

The original 2001 film, starring Lisa Ray, is still remembered for chartbuster songs. Aftab has already started shooting for the sequel and he shared photographs from the set on his birthday.

“On this special day, as I turn a year older, the only gift I ask for is your love and blessings. Thank you for all the love over the years. I’m very grateful and blessed to be working on this birthday on a very special film that means a lot to me. Love and gratitude. #kasoor,” Aftab wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, he is also busy with other films like ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Masti 4’, which will go on floors in the next few months.