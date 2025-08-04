After 10 years, Dev & Subhashree share frame again, fans go berserk

They came, they met and they set the stage on fire. When Dev and Subhashree reunited, the fans completely lost it. For fans who had waited a whole decade to see their favourite pair together again, it was nothing short of magic.

After being stuck in limbo for almost 10 years, Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Dhumketu’, starring Dev and Subhashree, is finally hitting theatres on August 14. But before the big release, the superhit pair of Bengali films shared the stage on Monday for the grand trailer launch at Nazrul Mancha and it was every bit the reunion fans had dreamed of.

Once a real-life couple, Dev and Subhashree had taken different roads, both personally and professionally. A lot has changed over the years, but when they came face-to-face again, it felt like old times. The comfort, the chemistry, the charm - it was all still there.

“In this lifetime, we won’t be able to take our names away from each other whenever iconic onscreen pairs in Bengali cinema are mentioned,” said Dev.

Subhashree said, “We are part of history in Bengali cinema. We never thought our pair will be celebrated in this way even after not doing a film for 10 years.”

With the kind of response this reunion has sparked, here’s hoping producers are watching closely. Because if one thing’s clear, it’s time for Dev and Subhashree to return to the big screen, together.