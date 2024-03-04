‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ trailer: Sara Ali Khan vows to unite ‘the nation’

Amid being attacked by British personnel for protesting, a young woman defiantly retrieves her Swaraj flag from the ground, shouting, “Do or die.” This shot sets the stage for the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, which delves into the resilient struggles of the said woman during the Quit India Movement of 1942, where her voice ‘united the nation’.

According to the film’s official synopsis, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for independence, in which a 22-year-old woman named Usha (Sara Ali Khan) plays a key role. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film’s official trailer, which the makers unveiled on Monday, underscores that ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ explores the Indian Independence movement through the life of Usha and how her underground radio station became the fuel that fired the Quit India Movement. Through her character’s journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India’s fight for freedom.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is an ‘Amazon Original’ movie starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film also features a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

“Portraying such a powerful character in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering,” Sara Ali Khan said.

“From its very genesis, the film has been a deeply enriching and transformative experience for me as a filmmaker. This film, while inspired by historical events, is a homage to the unsung heroes whose extraordinary valour shaped the course of our nation’s history,” director Kannan Iyer noted.