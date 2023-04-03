'Ae Watan Mere Watan' challenged Sara Ali Khan as an actor

Mumbai: Essaying the role of a freedom fighter in the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ was a challenging and exciting experience for Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan.

The thriller-drama is directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharmatic Entertainment’.

Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is inspired by true events and follows the intrepid journey of a college woman in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

According to reports, the film is based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who played a key role in disseminating news across the country through radio during the Quit India Movement.

Sara said the ‘Amazon Original’ film, which she described as a tale of bravery, challenged her as an actor.

“In our film, there is a part where we call her a ‘gumnaam nayak’, an anonymous fighter because we don’t know her. She sacrificed so much and you don’t know who she is, that stands according to me, as a huge tale of sacrifice, strength and bravery. All this is prevalent in today’s times or at any time. So, it was definitely challenging and exciting too,” the 27-year-old actor, known for films such as ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Atrangi Re’, told the top news agency.

Sara, who holds a degree in history and political science from Columbia University, said the film enlightened her about the unsung freedom fighter.

“I am a history student, so I know a decent amount about our freedom struggle, but I didn’t know about her. And I can imagine many people don’t know about her,” she added.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ will premiere on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The makers are yet to announce the release date.