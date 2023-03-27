Advance booking opens for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa'

Mumbai: The advance booking of Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bholaa" is open, the makers announced on Sunday.

The film, scheduled to be released on Mar 30, is produced by ‘Ajay Devgn FFilms’, ‘Reliance Entertainment’, ‘T-Series Films’ and ‘Dream Warrior Pictures’.

"Ajay Devgn's definition changing action sequences, deep emotion connection and the thrilling storyline has got audiences eagerly waiting to watch ‘Bholaa’. After getting a tremendous response for IMAX 3D and 4DX ticket bookings, the makers have opened the advance bookings from today. Get ready to go on a thrilling journey with ‘Bholaa’ from this Thursday, 30th March in 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4DX," the makers said in a press note.

"Bholaa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit "Kaithi", which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn serves as the director on "Bholaa", which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.