Aditya Seal talks about lessons learned from powerful women

Aditya Seal shared his thoughts on the invaluable lessons he’s learned from working with strong, inspiring women in the industry including names such as Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala and Kajol.

“Taapsee, Manisha ma’am and Kajol ma’am are incredible examples of what it means to stay true to your beliefs and never settle for less than you deserve. They embody strength and resilience in every sense,” he shared.

The actor said that he has always believed that women must stand up for their rights. “And as men, it’s our responsibility to support and uplift them, whether it’s in our families, workplaces or society. Empowered women build a stronger world and I am proud to stand by them.”

Aditya was last seen on the big screen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and many others.

Aditya made his film debut as a teenager with the erotic film ‘Ek Chhotisi Love Story’ opposite Manisha Koirala. As an adult, he starred in the romantic drama film ‘Tum Bin II’ and had a supporting role in the teen film ‘Student of the Year 2’. He was then seen in series such as ‘Fittrat’ and ‘The Empire’.

He will be seen working with Kajol in ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’.