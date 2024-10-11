Aditya Seal reacts to poor box office performance of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Adapted from the limited-room thriller Italian comedy film ‘Perfect Strangers’, Akshay Kumar’s recent outing ‘Khel Khel Mein’ unfortunately flopped at the box office. Now actor Aditya Seal responded to the movie’s underwhelming box office collections by saying that people who have watched the movie loved it and that’s what matters to him.

Talking to a leading media house, Aditya Seal, who played the role of Samar Tanwar in the film, shared his views on the underwhelming box office performance of the Akshay Kumar starrer by saying that one has to learn how to get detached and for him, the only good thing he took away from ‘Khel Khel Mein’ was the positive reviews from the viewers.

Even though the movie received mediocre reviews from both the critics and the audiences, for Aditya, the movie was loved by the viewers, reviewers and critics. He said, “Everyone who saw the movie came up to me and appreciated it by calling it a fabulous one and a laugh riot.”

Talking about the poor box office numbers, Aditya said that the box office performance of a film is in nobody’s hands and what matters is making a good movie that everyone would love to watch and appreciate. As the film has now started streaming on OTT, Aditya expects that more people will watch the movie.

Directed by Mudassar Azir, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ hit the big screens on August 15.