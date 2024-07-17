Aditya Seal feels a ‘personal connection’ with Akshay Kumar

Aditya Seal is set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming comedy-drama ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Heaping praise on the star, the actor said that his unparalleled filmography makes the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood stand out.

“Working with Akshay Kumar has been an incredible experience,” said Aditya.

He added, “He isn’t just a superstar but an industry stalwart whose work I have admired for years. What truly stands out about Akshay sir is his unparalleled filmography.”

Aditya said that from romance and biopics to drama, sports and action, Akshay has dabbled in almost every genre with remarkable ease and success. He even has a personal connection with Akshay.

“I have this strange but great personal connection to him. My father has always been a huge Akshay Kumar fan, especially his action,” Aditya revealed.

The actor, who has a black belt in Taekwondo, said, “So, for me to follow in his footsteps my father took me to Bangkok when I was young. I stayed there and learnt martial arts the way he did. So now working with him on this movie and sharing screen space with him is truly a full-circle moment.”