Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on balancing praise for looks and recognition for talent

Aditya Roy Kapur has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with memorable performances in films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Malang’ and most recently, ‘Metro… In Dino’. Yet, despite his growing success, the actor admitted that conversations about him often focus more on his looks than his craft.

Rather than letting it affect him, Aditya chooses to focus on his work. “I guess I do get that, but I don’t try to think about it or lose too much sleep over it. Eventually, water finds its level and the more work you do, the more it will come to the fore,” he told a top media house.

For Aditya, chasing validation is a dangerous path. “If you start thinking, ‘I’m not getting this’, you can very easily become cynical and develop a negative attitude. If people are praising you for something, at least they’re not saying something bad - so it’s fine. Eventually, the work speaks for itself and people realise your worth over time.”

In an age dominated by social media, Aditya believes in keeping a healthy distance from online chatter. “I don’t read a lot of stuff about myself. I’m not tuned in that much to my own self. Sometimes ignorance is bliss. You can choose how much you want to clutter or declutter your head,” he said, adding that switching off is an important skill for his mental well-being.

At the heart of his career is his love for the craft. “For me, the part of the job I love most is collaborating on set, working on my character and just being there doing the work. The rest of it you can simplify by disconnecting and not being too into it.”

Aditya’s journey continues with a mix of big-screen and streaming successes. Alongside hits like ‘Aashiqui 2’ (2013) and ‘Malang’ (2020), he earned praise for his role in the series ‘The Night Manager’.