Aditya Rawal wants ‘to emulate long career’ of his parents

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Rawal says he aspires to have a long and successful career in the film industry just like his actor parents Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat.

Aditya, who debuted in 2020 with OTT film ‘Bamfaad’, has appeared in ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘Aar Ya Paar’ and Hansal Mehta’s latest movie ‘Faraaz’.

According to the actor, artists working in the entertainment industry tend to enjoy a longer shelf life as compared to other professions.

"One thing I would like to emulate from my parents is the length of their career, they are working for 30 to 40 years. Imagine doing something you enjoy. Even sportsmen get 15 years at best, if you are Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, you get 20 to 22 years. In the arts field, you can keep working. There are rises, falls, hits and misses. As long as you enjoy the work, you are in a healthy space. I aspire to do this," Aditya told PTI in an interview here.

The pressure that comes with being the son of celebrated actors is offset by many advantages, he said.

"It’s not so much fighting for anything as much as it is trying to create my identity by expressing myself as an artist as honestly as possible. After a couple of films or shows, ‘the son of Paresh Rawal’ will stop appearing in parenthesis next to my name. At that point, my work will have to speak for itself, as it does for everyone else,” he added.

The 29-year-old actor said he would like to collaborate with filmmakers that draw the best out of him.

"My hope is to work with filmmakers who have different life experiences and sensibilities, directors who will drive and challenge me because they are deeply passionate about the stories they tell.”

So, when Hansal approached Aditya for “Faraaz”, which arrived in theatres on February 3, he instantly grabbed the offer. He plays Nibras, a terrorist who holds several people hostage at a bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

"If somebody like him (Hansal) gives you the chance to be part of something like this, you grab the opportunity with both hands, understand the responsibility and do your best," he said.

The Mumbai-born actor said it was difficult for him to align with his character’s ideology.

“For me, the biggest challenge was how do you as an actor believe what this character is saying and doing, because it is far away from me, my reality and world view," he added.

In future, Aditya wants to pursue diverse and challenging roles.

“I also want to play roles that are closer to who I am as a person. Additionally, I have performed comedic roles on stage and would love to explore the genre in films too,” he said.

“Faraaz”, based on the July 2016 terror attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, also features grandson of Shashi Kapoor and newcomer Zahan Kapoor, Aamir Ali and Juhi Babbar.

The movie is produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha through his ‘Benaras Media Works’ and Bhushan Kumar’s ‘T-Series’.