Aditya Dhar's sensible, sensitive and understandable: Rakesh Bedi

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ officially shattered the advance booking record previously held by Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’, raking in a monumental Rs 33 crore from preview shows alone. As total advance collections cross the Rs 50 crore mark, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who stars as Jameel Jamali, hailed director Aditya Dhar as a ‘sensible and sensitive’ filmmaker capable of balancing mega-scale action with deep emotional nuances.

Bedi spoke about the project during News18’s Showsha Reel Awards 2026 in Mumbai. Rakesh Bedi spoke highly of director Aditya Dhar. He praised his personality and working style. “He’s a great guy, very gentlemanly, very sensible, very sensitive and extremely understandable.”

Despite the hype, the makers are maintaining secrecy around the storyline. Rakesh Bedi also chose not to reveal much and when asked about what audiences can expect, he gave a brief response, “It’s coming on 19th March, that’s all.” Speaking about his role as Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi shared insights into his preparation, “I did a little bit of homework for the role, but not much. Most of it came very organically.” When asked about challenges, he responded confidently, “I don’t think so.”

Even before release, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has achieved remarkable milestones and according to ‘Sacnilk’, advance booking has crossed Rs 50 crore gross. The film has reportedly earned over Rs 33 crore from preview shows alone and the opening day sales have touched Rs 16 crore gross.