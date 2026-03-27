Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses Rs 1,088 crore globally

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has crossed Rs 1,088 crore gross worldwide in its first week of release, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

According to ‘Jio Studios’ and ‘B62 Studios’, the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 814 crore gross in India and Rs 274 crore overseas in its eight-day opening week, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 1,088 crore. The film’s net collection in India stood at Rs 690 crore for the week.

In a statement, the makers said ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has registered all-time record collections across every single day of its first week.

“The sequel to the blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’ has surpassed all previous benchmarks and established new records with the fastest run to Rs 1000 crores worldwide, the highest opening weekend and the strongest weekday hold ever recorded for an Indian film globally,” the makers said.

The film had set the tone with a record-breaking opening weekend, collecting Rs 761 crore globally in its first four days. The momentum sustained through the weekdays, with the film collecting Rs 64 crore on Monday, Rs 58 crore on Tuesday, Rs 49 crore on Wednesday and Rs 53 crore on Thursday in India.

The film also became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone in a single day in one language, earning Rs 145 crore (nett) combined in paid previews and on its opening day in India.

A sequel to Dhar’s 2025 blockbuster, the film released on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It stars Singh alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in the Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into a covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.