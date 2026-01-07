Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes biggest Hindi film ever

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a net India collection of over Rs 831 crore, the makers said.

With its Day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at Rs 5.70 crore net, the Ranveer Singh-starrer’s total India net collection climbed to Rs 831.40 crore, placing it at the No. 1 spot among all Hindi releases to date.

“History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, ‘Dhurandhar’ has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success,” the makers said.

The top position was earlier occupied by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s 2023 blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The Telugu movie had earned Rs 830 crore in Hindi. The other highest-earning Hindi titles are Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ and horror comedy ‘Stree 2’, which had earned Rs 643 crores and Rs 627 crores, respectively.

The India box office break-up shows a robust run across weeks, with Rs 218 crores in its opening week, followed by Rs 261.50 crores in week two, Rs 189.30 crores in week three and Rs 115.70 crores in week four. The film added Rs 35.80 crores over its fifth weekend before continuing its steady run during the weekdays.

‘Dhurandhar’ is a high-octane spy thriller, which is directed and written by Dhar. The film, which has led to polarising reactions from many critics and people in India, is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood studio ‘Yash Raj Films’ congratulated the team of ‘Dhurandhar’ on its achievement.

“‘Dhurandhar’ is not a film… It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and ‘Jio Studios’ for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” the production banner said in a note posted on its official social media pages.