Aditya Dhar offered me role in ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Anil Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor said he was offered a cameo in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming release ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ and admits turning it down is nothing but his loss.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is a sequel to the 2025 release from Dhar, which went on to cross over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Kapoor, who attended the India Today Conclave held in New Delhi on Friday, said he had already given his shooting dates to another filmmaker when Dhar approached him. “Yes, Aditya came to me for ‘Dhurandhar 2’. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment,” he said.

“That’s very important - only talent cannot make you what you are. At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed’. He is releasing the film now and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” he added.

The actor expressed his desire to collaborate with the filmmaker. “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well - there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role and hopefully we will work together in the future,” he said.

Presented by ‘Jio Studios’ and produced by ‘B62 Studios’, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 19.