Aditya Dhar leads IMDb’s ‘Popular Indian Celebrities List’ for ‘Dhurandhar’

The ‘IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities’ list this week is led by the cast and crew of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

Director Aditya Dhar is in 1st position, followed by the cast securing top ranks with Sara Arjun on 2nd position, Ranveer Singh on 3rd position, Udaybir Sandhu on 7th, Arjun Rampal on 9th, Saumya Tandon on 10th, Gaurav Gera on 12th, Danish Iqbal on 13th and Rakesh Bedi on the 20th spot. Akshaye Khanna, who was in ‘Dhurandhar’, is in 16th position.

The list also features Anaswara Rajan in the 6th spot, as her film ‘With Love’ was recently released on OTT. Jatin Goswani, who is a part of the recently released third season of Aspirants, is in the 14th spot.