Aditya Dhar declares he is ‘prepared for national awards’ as 'Dhurandhar 2' continues its rampage

While its prequel dominated the recently held Chetak Screen Awards, sweeping an impressive 14 trophies, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has created a storm at the box office. As of now, the film’s domestic net total stands at Rs 1,023.77 crore, with its worldwide collection reaching a staggering Rs 1,622.72 crore. These numbers are not just impressive - they are very much once-in-a-lifetime figures. What makes this success even more remarkable is the overwhelming praise the film is receiving from both audiences and industry insiders.

Recently, veteran actor Raj Zutshi’s niece, Sankshita, shared her thoughts on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, highlighting the director’s brilliance. She wrote, “@main_zutshirai Chaaachuuuu! It was wonderful to see you on screen again. ‘I’ll have to share this with someone.’ @adityadharfilms. Mr Dhar!!! What an extraordinary film! Sequels can be challenging, given the high expectations from the original, but ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has genuinely exceeded them all! You truly deserve a National Award for the remarkable legacy you’ve built!”

Director Aditya Dhar reshared her review on ‘Instagram Stories’, adding, “Always prepared for the National Awards!”

Adding to the accolades, Virat Kohli recently took to ‘Instagram Stories’ to praise the film: “Saw the film today and dare I say that I’ve never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch once for almost four hours. @adityadharfilms, your talent and conviction are reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles, @ranveersingh, you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant.”

Calling Virat a ‘legend’, Aditya Dhar responded: “Woowww! Can’t believe this is happening. Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your Under-19 WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show… Love like this just hits different. The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way. We’ll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind.”