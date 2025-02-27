Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary & Arjun Rampal to star in Netflix’s ‘O Saathi Re’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to reunite with ‘Netflix’ for "O Saathi Re", a romantic drama series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal.

Billed as an "evocative exploration of the vintage feeling of love in contemporary times", the show is created by Ali, who earlier worked with the streamer for crime series "She" and the critically acclaimed movie "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Arif Ali, who directed "She", will helm the new series.

“'O Saathi Re' surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of Metropolitan life," Ali, who will also serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement.

"I feel both relieved and excited at having Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi and Arjun (all Aces there) and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with ‘Netflix’ that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of 'O Saathi Re'," he added.

"O Saathi Re", which will commence production soon, will reunite Ali with Hydari after they worked on "Rockstar". Tiwary had featured in "Laila Majnu", which was produced by Ali.

The series will be produced by ‘Window Seat Films’ and ‘Reliance Entertainment’.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, ‘Netflix India’, said the series explores themes of love, relationships and human dilemmas.

"We wanted something with an inherent musicality, perhaps inspired by a song and then Imtiaz crafted a story, called it 'O Saathi Re' and that story moved us as profoundly as the song still does. It’s a fresh and innovative take on relationships in contemporary times. Now, with this phenomenal cast - Aditi, Arjun and Avinash - we are ready to bring this beautiful and poetic story to life," she said.

Amogh Kanaskar will also serve as a writer on the series, which will be creatively produced by Nidhi Sethia. Vishal Bajaj, Pratik Nandkumar and Mohit Choudhary are the other executive producers.